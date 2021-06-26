Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $9.39 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $26,514.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00389232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,790,888 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

