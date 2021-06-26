Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $168,601.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00165502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00093655 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,304.76 or 1.00506622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

