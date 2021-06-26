Electroneum Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $104.52 million and $302,979.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,875,681,289 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.