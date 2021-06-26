Electrum Dark (ELD) Market Cap Reaches $6,284.62

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $6,284.62 and approximately $64.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

