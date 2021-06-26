Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,992,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

