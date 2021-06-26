Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $95.98 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $95.98 million and $840,782.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00009671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.89 or 0.00587826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

