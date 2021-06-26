Elitium Price Hits $3.07 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $92.22 million and approximately $893,054.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00009763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00587658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038452 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

