Elrond Price Hits $62.65 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $62.65 or 0.00198417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $32.66 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00032384 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00035525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,959,410 coins and its circulating supply is 17,686,936 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

