ELYSIA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $677,860.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $677,860.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,377,618 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

