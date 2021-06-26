Elysian Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $166,738.87 and approximately $571,473.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.