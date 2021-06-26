Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $19,651.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,622,416 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

