Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.58. Enbridge shares last traded at C$49.48, with a volume of 1,989,948 shares changing hands.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$100.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

