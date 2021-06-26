Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.89 ($11.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

