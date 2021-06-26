Energycoin (ENRG) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $96,442.51 and approximately $7.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00041715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005986 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

