EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.63% of EnerSys worth $102,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after acquiring an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $97.71 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

