EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of EnPro Industries worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

