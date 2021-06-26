Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 8,100 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,308,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,677,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 482,536 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,756,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,496,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,817 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,744. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $72.12 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.