Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Landos Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $481.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LABP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

