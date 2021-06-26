Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 8,535 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,494,544. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL opened at $189.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.