Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SNDX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $885.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.