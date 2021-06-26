Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

