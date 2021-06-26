Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 165.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $682.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

