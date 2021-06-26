Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

