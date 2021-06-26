Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $12,691,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

