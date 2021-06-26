Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.13 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of OMF opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

