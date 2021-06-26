Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.14 Million Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.