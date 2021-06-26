Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Unisys worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unisys news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.57. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

