Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.21 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,812 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 133,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,887,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 911.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

