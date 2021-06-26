Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.48.

SPOT stock opened at $266.38 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $211.10 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.