Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after buying an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of INSP opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.