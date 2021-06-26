Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 113,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

