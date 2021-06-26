Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 6,039 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

