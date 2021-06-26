Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COTY stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

