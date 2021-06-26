Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 35,400 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.