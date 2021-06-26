Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SITC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

