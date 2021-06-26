Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,437 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.