Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 123,170 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,170 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Perrigo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

