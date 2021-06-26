Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 284 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $633.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.58. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.48 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

