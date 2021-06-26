Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,500 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $16,204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $16,073,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

