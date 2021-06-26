Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,784 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.78.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

