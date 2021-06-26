Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,110 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $63.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.