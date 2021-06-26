Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,468 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,096,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,437,000 after purchasing an additional 123,535 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

ATO opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.