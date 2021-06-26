EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $83,665.50 and approximately $59,180.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00590038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038212 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

