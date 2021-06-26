Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Several brokerages have commented on EGLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 596,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,968. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

