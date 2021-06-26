EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $148,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

EOG stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

