EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

EOG stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.