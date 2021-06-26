EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,134. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

