EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

