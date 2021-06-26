EOSDT 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,988.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $13,988.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

