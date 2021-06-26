Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

